SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after buying an additional 731,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

