Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 51.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 22.9% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $38,807,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

