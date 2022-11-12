Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNPO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.65 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Snap One by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the first quarter worth $196,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 41.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

