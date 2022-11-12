Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.16% of Spotify Technology worth $27,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $286.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

