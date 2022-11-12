Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $524.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.79%.

In other Sprague Resources news, major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc purchased 6,689,383 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $133,787,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,548,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,517,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,541,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

