St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

STJPF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,365 ($15.72) in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($11.97) to GBX 1,020 ($11.74) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,673 ($19.26) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,491.86.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

