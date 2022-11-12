Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after buying an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

NYSE:STWD opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

