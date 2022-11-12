State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 17,642 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $254.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

