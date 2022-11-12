State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $10,950,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $345.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

