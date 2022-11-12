State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 17,538 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.8 %

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

