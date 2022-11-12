State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Middleby worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Middleby by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Middleby by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,804,000 after acquiring an additional 469,311 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Middleby Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

MIDD opened at $141.39 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.41.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

