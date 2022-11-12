State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of First Solar worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.