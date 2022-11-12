State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Americold Realty Trust worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.82, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

