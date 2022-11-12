State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

