State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.63 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of ITT worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ITT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 3.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

NYSE:ITT opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

