State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $232.95 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.23.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

