State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in HF Sinclair by 4,414.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,145,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $112,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

