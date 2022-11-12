State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,082,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BERY opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.