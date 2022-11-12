State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 126.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 312.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 277.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

