State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Exact Sciences worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

