State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Chemed worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,460,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CHE opened at $490.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.