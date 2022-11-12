State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

