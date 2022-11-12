State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.8% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.6% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

