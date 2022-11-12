State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,097 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $46.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

