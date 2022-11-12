State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,264 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HRB opened at $40.47 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

