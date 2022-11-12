State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,560 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 65.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NYSE NVT opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

