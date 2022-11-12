State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,010 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,693 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 22.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,875,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.24. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.