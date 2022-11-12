State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,826 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of AutoNation worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AutoNation by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $4,155,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,195,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,582 shares of company stock worth $76,593,789. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.