State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,826 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of AutoNation worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AutoNation by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76.
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $4,155,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,195,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 33,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $4,155,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,265,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,195,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,582 shares of company stock worth $76,593,789. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
