State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,023 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Ciena worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Shares of CIEN opened at $45.01 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

