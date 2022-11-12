State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,521 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Jabil worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

JBL stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

