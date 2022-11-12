State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,226 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of US Foods worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,320,000 after buying an additional 2,800,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 104.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 728,664 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,709,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

