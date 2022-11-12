State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,170 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Masimo worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,646,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Masimo by 19,378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after buying an additional 303,471 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 5,103.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 293,786 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 277,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 259,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

