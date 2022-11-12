State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,894 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

