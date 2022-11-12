State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Exelixis worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $61,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

