State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

