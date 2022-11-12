Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Stock Down 6.0 %

STER opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Check by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.