Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of STER stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,252 shares of company stock valued at $185,533. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter worth about $15,306,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter worth about $3,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.