Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 812 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

