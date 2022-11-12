Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,762,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,354,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,650,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

FOUR opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 1.45. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

