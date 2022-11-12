Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 261,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 582,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 132.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $11.45 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.