Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.1 %

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

HWC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.