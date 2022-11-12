StockNews.com Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Genesco stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

