STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of STORE Capital worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.95. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 141.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

