SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of SPWR opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $750,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 418.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 396,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 320,221 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 82.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

