SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.81.

SPWR opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SunPower by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 119,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 509,275 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

