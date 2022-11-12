Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of SGRY opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
