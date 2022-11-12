Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

About Surgery Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $2,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 101.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.