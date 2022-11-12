SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $235.62 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.