Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $185.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 111,906 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

