Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $185.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.04.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
