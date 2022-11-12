Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TGLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

TGLS stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.72. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

