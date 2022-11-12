Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $137.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,845 shares of company stock worth $253,814. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

